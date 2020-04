April 30 (Reuters) - O2I SA:

* FY CURRENT OPERATING INCOME OF 0.4 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TURNOVER OF 56.64 MEUR STABLE IN RELATION TO THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* IN CURRENT CONTEXT OF COVID-19, WHICH REMAINS UNCERTAIN AND IS EVOLVING RAPIDLY, IT IS DIFFICULT AT THIS POINT IN TIME TO GIVE NUMERICAL PROJECTION FOR GROUP FOR 2020

* AT 31 DECEMBER, GROUP HAD A SIGNIFICANT FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 8.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)