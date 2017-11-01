BRIEF-O2Micro reports Q3 adj loss $0.04/shr

Nov 1 (Reuters) - O2Micro International Ltd

* O2Micro reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $15.5 million

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* O2Micro International Ltd - ‍ GAAP net loss per ads in Q3 of 2017 was 5 cents​

* O2Micro International Ltd - ‍inventory was $10.5 million or 120 days and turned over 3 times during Q3 2017​

* O2Micro International Ltd - ‍revenue in Q4 of 2017 is expected to range between -5% and +5% compared to Q3 2017​