BRIEF-Oak Street Health Inc Files For IPO Of Up To $100 Mln Of Common Stock

July 10 (Reuters) - Oak Street Health Inc:

* OAK STREET HEALTH, INC FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $100 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* OAK STREET HEALTH INC SAYS APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON NYSE UNDER SYMBOL “OSH”

* OAK STREET HEALTH - J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, MORGAN STANLEY AND WILLIAM BLAIR ARE AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* OAK STREET HEALTH - PIPER SANDLER, BAIRD AND SUNTRUST ROBINSON HUMPHREY ARE ALSO AMONG THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* OAK STREET HEALTH - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE Source text: [bit.ly/3gLCJxx] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)