BRIEF-Oaktree Capital urges Tembec shareholders to vote against proposed acquisition by Rayonier​

July 20 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Oaktree confirms over 50% of outstanding Tembec shares intend to vote against proposed acquisition by Rayonier

* Oaktree Capital says urges all Tembec shareholders to vote against proposed acquisition by Rayonier​

* Oaktree Capital Management - investment funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management beneficially own 19.9% of common stock of Tembec Inc

* Oaktree Capital - continues to urge Tembec shareholders to follow recommendation of Glass Lewis, vote against Rayonier's deal, unless offer price is increased