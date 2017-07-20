FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 8:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Oaktree Capital urges Tembec shareholders to vote against proposed acquisition by Rayonier​

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc

* Oaktree confirms over 50% of outstanding Tembec shares intend to vote against proposed acquisition by Rayonier

* Oaktree Capital says urges all Tembec shareholders to vote against proposed acquisition by Rayonier​

* Oaktree Capital Management - investment funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management beneficially own 19.9% of common stock of Tembec Inc

* Oaktree Capital - continues to urge Tembec shareholders to follow recommendation of Glass Lewis, vote against Rayonier's deal, unless offer price is increased Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

