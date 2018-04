BRIEF-Oaktree Says Urges Ranger Board To Recommend Wind-Down Of RDL

April 24 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management:

* OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING STRATEGIC REVIEW

* OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11

* OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

* OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* OAKTREE - WILLING TO SUPPORT RDL WIND-DOWN EFFORT BY NOMINATING UP TO 2 NONEXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO JOIN BOARD AT RANGER’S INVITATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: