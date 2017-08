July 17 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management:

* proposed deal is result of a flawed sale process

* Oaktree urges Tembec shareholders to vote against proposed acquisition by Rayonier

* Tembec board claim sale to Rayonier is result of "comprehensive sale process is misleading;relies on an apples-to-oranges comparison"

* believes that there is significant value gap that makes proposed transaction unfair to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: