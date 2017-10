Sept 22 (Reuters) - Oasis Midstream Partners LP

* Oasis Midstream Partners - on September 20, 2017, Oasis Midstream Partners LP entered into an underwriting agreement - SEC filing

* Oasis Midstream Partners - agreement providing offering of 7.5 million common units at $17 per common unit - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hkJA7Q) Further company coverage: