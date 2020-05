May 12 (Reuters) - Oasis Midstream Partners LP:

* OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

* OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS PARTNERSHIP IS IN PROCESS OF COMPLETING ACCOUNTING AND CONTROL PROCEDURES FOR FINALIZATION OF FORM 10-Q

* OASIS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - MAY BE UNABLE TO PAY OUTSTANDING UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, WHICH COULD RESULT IN SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT ITS ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS GOING CONCERN