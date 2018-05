May 7 (Reuters) - Oasis Midstream Partners LP:

* ANNOUNCES QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $61.4 MILLION VERSUS $37.6 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT BASIC AND DILUTED COMMON UNITS $0.36