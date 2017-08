July 12 (Reuters) - Oasis Outsourcing:

* Oasis Outsourcing says Kelso & Company has purchased a significant interest in company​

* Oasis Outsourcing says Stone Point Capital remains majority owner of company, with remainder owned by Oasis Management

* Oasis Outsourcing says ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed