BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Announces Financial, Operational And Guidance Updates

April 30 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL, OPERATIONAL AND GUIDANCE UPDATES

* OASIS PETROLEUM - IN Q1, PRODUCED VOLUMES AT HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE OF 75,000 TO 77,000 BOEPD, DELIVERING 76,819 BOEPD, OF WHICH 76.4% WAS OIL

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC SEES TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $1,164.0 MILLION TO $1,169.5 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC - REITERATING ORIGINAL GUIDANCE FOR ALL FULL YEAR METRICS THAT WERE PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY 2018 Source text : [bit.ly/2JF6boq] Further company coverage: