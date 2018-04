Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $400 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC - NOTES WERE PRICED AT PAR

* OASIS PETROLEUM INC - ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6.25% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026