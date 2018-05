May 7 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.07 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.10

* PRODUCED 76.8 THOUSAND BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY (“MBOEPD”) IN Q1 OF 2018, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 22% OVER Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: