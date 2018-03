March 9 (Reuters) - Alpine Electronics Inc:

* OASIS PLANS TO SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR ALPINE ELECTRONICS’ ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING​

* OASIS MANAGEMENT COMPANY - OWNS 9.7% POSITION IN ALPINE​

* OASIS MANAGEMENT COMPANY SAYS WILL NOMINATE OWN SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO ALPINE BOARD