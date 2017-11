Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* OASMIA HAS COMPLETED A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW CONVERTIBLE INSTRUMENTS IN A TOTAL AMOUNT OF SEK 28,000,000

* SAYS CONVERTIBLE LOAN IN THE AMOUNT OF SEK 28,000,000 WITH AN INTEREST RATE OF 8 PER CENT PER YEAR DIRECTED TO AND PLACED WITH A LIMITED GROUP OF INVESTORS AND PAID IN CASH Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)