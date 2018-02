BRIEF-Oasmia Pharma says all patients have been treated in two ongoing studies with Docecal

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* REG-OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL’S DOCECAL PROGRAM ACHIEVES SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT MILESTONE

* SAYS ‍ANNOUNCES THAT ALL PATIENTS HAVE BEEN TREATED IN TWO ONGOING STUDIES WITH DOCECAL IN METASTATIC BREAST CANCER

* SAYS THE WORK TO COMPILE THE RESULTS IS ONGOING

* SAYS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE STUDY PROGRAM WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO APPLY FOR SALES- AND MARKETING APPROVAL IN RUSSIA, WHICH IS ONE OF THE WORLD’S FASTEST GROWING ONCOLOGY MARKETS

* OASMIA PLANS TO SUBMIT FOR APPROVAL DURING THE SECOND HALF OF 2018

* INTENDS TO INITIATE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POSSIBLE REGISTRATION OF DOCECAL BASED ON THE CURRENT PROGRAM WITH EMA FOR THE EU AND WITH THE FDA FOR THE USA​