March 25 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL AB AND US BASED ELEVAR THERAPEUTICS INC. HAVE SIGNED A GLOBAL STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP DEAL REGARDING COMMERCIALIZATION OF OASMIA’S ANTICANCER PRODUCT APEALEA®

* ELEVAR WILL ALSO PAY OASMIA DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON SALES OF APEALEA®