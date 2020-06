BRIEF-Oasmia Pharmaceutical Enters Into Settlement Agreement

June 1 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* OASMIA PHARMACEUTICAL HAS ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN US CLASS ACTION

* ANNOUNCES IT HAS ENTERED INTO A COMPREHENSIVE SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH PLAINTIFFS IN A CLASS ACTION FILED AGAINST COMPANY IN UNITED STATES IN 2019

* A FINAL NON-APPEALABLE CLOSURE OF THIS COURT ACTION IS EXPECTED WITHIN ONE OR A FEW MONTHS

* ASSESSES ALTOGETHER THAT SETTLEMENT WILL NOT HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FINANCIAL OR CASH FLOW STATUS

* CO DOES NOT INTEND TO DISCLOSE ANY FURTHER SPECIFIC UPDATES REGARDING CONTINUED CLOSURE OF THIS LITIGATION