BRIEF-Oasmia Pharmaceutical: Outcome Of Strategic Review To Deliver Long-Term, Profitable Growth As A Specialty Pharma Company

May 13 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF STRATEGIC REVIEW TO DELIVER LONG-TERM, PROFITABLE GROWTH AS A SPECIALTY PHARMA COMPANY

* WILL UNDERTAKE A COMPREHENSIVE COST CONTROL PROGRAM

* KEY ASPECTS OF THE COST CONTROL PROGRAM INCLUDE: ANNUALISED COST SAVINGS OF MORE THAN SEK 100 MILLION

* KEY ASPECTS OF THE COST CONTROL PROGRAM INCLUDE: ABOUT 50% REDUCTION IN THE CASH BURN RATE TO BELOW SEK 10 MILLION A MONTH

* KEY ASPECTS OF COST CONTROL PROGRAM INCLUDE: GREATER FOCUS ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND CLINICAL TRIAL GMP MANUFACTURING AS OPPOSED TO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING