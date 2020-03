March 27 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES AMOUNTED TO TSEK 144 (1,427)

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS WAS TSEK -57,708 (-26,248)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO THE SITUATION WITH THE COVID 19 VIRUS, THE COMPANY IS EXPERIENCING A SLOWDOWN IN ITS APEALEA LAUNCH ACTIVITIES IN SWEDEN, DENMARK AND FINLAND Source text: bit.ly/2xvNkv3 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)