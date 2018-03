March 2 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab:

* Q3 ‍CONSOLIDATED NET SALES AMOUNTED TO TSEK 656 COMPARED TO TSEK 36 IN Q3 PREVIOUS YEAR​

* Q3 ‍OPERATING LOSS WAS TSEK 25,158 COMPARED TO TSEK 34,861 IN Q3 PREVIOUS YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)