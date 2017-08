July 7 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* Says through rights issue, Oasmia's share capital increases by sek 5 million to sek 17.6 million

* New shares subscribed for by exercise of preferential rights are expected to be admitted to trading on nasdaq stockholm on July 27, 2017

* New shares subscribed for without preferential rights are expected to be admitted to trading around August 2, 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: