June 8 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB:

* PARTNERED WITH SWISS GROUP FOR CLINICAL CANCER RESEARCH (SAKK) TO CONDUCT FIRST CLINICAL TRIAL OF OASMIA’S DOCETAXEL MICELLAR COMPOUND IN ADVANCED PROSTATE CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)