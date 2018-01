Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oath:

* OATH NAMES KATHRYN FRIEDRICH HEAD OF RYOT STUDIO AND KAREN SCHMIDT HEAD OF B2B FIELD MARKETING

* OATH SAYS KATHRYN FRIEDRICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER, RYOT STUDIO

* OATH SAYS KAREN SCHMIDT HAS BEEN APPOINTED VICE PRESIDENT, HEAD OF B2B FIELD MARKETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: