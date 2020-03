BRIEF-Obalon Engages Canaccord Genuity To Explore Financial And Strategic Alternatives

March 25 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics Inc:

* OBALON ENGAGES CANACCORD GENUITY TO EXPLORE FINANCIAL AND STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - POTENTIAL FINANCIAL AND STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE AN EQUITY OR DEBT FINANCING, A SALE OF COMPANY

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - AS A RESULT OF CALIFORNIA DIRECTIVES, COMPANY HAS ALSO HALTED MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS.

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - DOES NOT BELIEVE IT WILL BE ABLE TO SHIP NEW ORDERS TO ITS INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTORS OR U.S. CUSTOMERS IN Q2