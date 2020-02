Feb 7 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics Inc:

* OBALON ENTERS INTO NEW STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - NEW AGREEMENTS WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND FOR UP TO $15 MILLION

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - THERE ARE NO UPPER LIMITS TO PRICE PER SHARE LPC MAY PAY TO PURCHASE UP TO $15 MILLION WORTH OF COMMON STOCK