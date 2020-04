BRIEF-Obalon Gas-Filled Balloon Not Subject Of Fourth FDA Letter To Health Care Providers Related To Serious Risks, Including Death, With Liquid-Filled Intragastric Balloons

April 28 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics Inc:

* OBALON GAS-FILLED BALLOON NOT SUBJECT OF FOURTH FDA LETTER TO HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS RELATED TO SERIOUS RISKS, INCLUDING DEATH, WITH LIQUID-FILLED INTRAGASTRIC BALLOONS

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVE OBALON BALLOON PERFORMS DIFFERENTLY THAN LIQUID-FILLED BALLOONS CITED IN MOST RECENT FDA LETTER TO HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

* OBALON - REPORTED TO FDA RESULTS OF 141 PATIENTS TO FINISH THERAPY IN FDA-REQUIRED POST-APPROVAL STUDY, WITH NO DEVICE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS