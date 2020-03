BRIEF-Obalon Temporarily Suspends New Patient Sales At Its Retail Treatment Centers Due To Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics Inc:

* OBALON TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS NEW PATIENT SALES AT ITS RETAIL TREATMENT CENTERS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* OBALON - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED NOVEL WEIGHT LOSS TREATMENT SALES TO NEW PATIENTS AT RETAIL TREATMENT CENTERS IN SAN DIEGO & ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS - TO PAUSE ACTIVITIES RELATED TO PLANS TO EXPAND NUMBER OF ADDITIONAL RETAIL TREATMENT CENTERS & REASSESS WHEN CONDITIONS IMPROVE

* OBALON - RETAIL TREATMENT CENTERS TO CONTINUE TREATING PATIENTS ALREADY IN TREATMENT WITH OBALON BALLOON SYSTEM, NON-ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL TO WORK REMOTELY