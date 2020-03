March 30 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics Inc:

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS - ON MAR 24, CO ANNOUNCED EFFECTIVE MAR 30, FURLOUGH WITH TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN HRS WORKED BY 25%

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS - REDUCED PAYROLL BY 25% FOR ALL EMPLOYEES INCLUDING NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, IN RESPONSE TO GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC