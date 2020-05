BRIEF-Obalon Therapeutics Says Taking Steps To Significantly Reduce Expenses

May 11 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics Inc:

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - UNABLE TO IDENTIFY A STRATEGIC TRANSACTION THAT BOARD OF DIRECTORS BELIEVES TO BE IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - TAKING STEPS TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE EXPENSES IN AN EFFORT TO EXTEND ITS CASH RUNWAY

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - VOLUNTARY REDUCTION IN ANNUAL SALARY FOR ALL CURRENT EXECUTIVES TO $100,000

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANNED TRANSITION OF CTO, CHIEF CLINICAL AND REGULATORY OFFICER, TO CONSULTANTS PAID ON AN HOURLY BASIS

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - ANDY RASDAL WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CEO AFTER PLOVANIC’S DEPARTURE

* OBALON THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE ORGANIZATION TO ONLY ESSENTIAL PERSONNEL IN JUNE.