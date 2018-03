March 19 (Reuters) - Obducat Ab:

* OBDUCAT PARTICIPATES IN “SOLAR BIOBATTERY” PROJECT

* ‍SUBSIDIARY OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB HAS BEEN INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN A PROJECT​

* PROJECT IS SCHEDULED TO RUN OVER 3 YEARS WITH A TOTAL BUDGET OF 5.9 MSEK.

* PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB.

