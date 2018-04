April 5 (Reuters) - Obducat AB:

* ‍ORDER VALUE AMOUNTS TO 375.000 EUR.​

* EITRE 8 SYSTEM IS PLANNED TO BE DELIVERED IN Q3 THIS YEAR.

* EITRE 8 SYSTEM WILL BE INSTALLED IN CLEANROOM FACILITIES OF DEVELOPMENT CENTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)