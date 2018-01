Jan 22 (Reuters) - OBDUCAT AB:

* OBDUCAT RECEIVES ORDER FOR A FULLY AUTOMATED WET PROCESSING SYSTEM

* ‍MC 208 SYSTEM IS PLANNED TO BE DELIVERED END OF Q2 2018.​

* ‍ORDER VALUE AMOUNTS TO APPROX. 760 KEUR .​