May 12 (Reuters) - OBER SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 7.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19: OVER LAST TWO MONTHS SUBSIDIARIES PRODUCED SMALL VOLUMES DUE TO SHUTDOWN OF MOST CUSTOMERS

* IS CONFIDENT IN ITS LONG-TERM DEVELOPMENT PROSPECTS

* ANTICIPATES DIFFICULT Q2 BEFORE POTENTIAL RECOVERY IN H2

* INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES RESTART GRADUALLY AS CONSTRUCTION SITES RESUME WORK