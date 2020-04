BRIEF-Ober Will Propose No Dividend Payment For 2019

April 7 (Reuters) - OBER SA

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-FY CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT EUR 2.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION AT END 2018

* GROUP ANTICIPATES DECLINE IN SALES AND PROFITABILITY IN H1 2020 DUE TO POSTPONEMENT OF SEVERAL SITES

* PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES IN FRANCE AND TUNISIA HAVE BEEN HALTED SINCE MID-MARCH AND GRADUAL RESTART WAS INITIATED YESTERDAY

* WILL PROPOSE NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR 2019 IN ORDER TO PRESERVE GROUP’S FINANCING CAPACITY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESERVES RIGHT TO CONVENE EGM IN H2 2020, WHICH MAY DECIDE TO PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR FY 2020

* TO THIS DAY ABOUT A QUARTER OF EMPLOYEES REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE AT THIS STAGE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF CURRENT CRISIS ON GROUP’S SALES IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)