March 28 (Reuters) - OBERBANK AG:

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME GREW BY 7.4 PERCENT TO EUR 140.6 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAXES INCREASED BY 10.6 PERCENT TO EUR 200.5 MILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY 7.7 PERCENT TO EUR 387.5 MILLION

* FY OPERATING RESULT THUS INCREASED BY 9.5 PERCENT TO 267.3 MILLION. EUR RECORD

* AN INCREASE IN THE DIVIDEND TO EUR 0.90 PER SHARE