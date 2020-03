March 23 (Reuters) - OBERBANK AG:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.15

* RELIABLE FORECAST FOR CURRENT YEAR IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* 2.1 PERCENT INCREASE IN FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF EUR 276.2 MILLION IS REPORTED COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* 4.2 PERCENT DECLINE IN FY NET INCOME AFTER TAXES TO EUR 216.1 MILLION