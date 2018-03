March 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* OBIC CO LTD’S SALES EXPECTED TO RISE 8 PERCENT TO MORE THAN 66 BILLION YEN FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH 31 - NIKKEI

* OBIC CO’S OPERATING PROFIT WILL LIKELY JUMP 15 PERCENT TO ABOUT 32 BILLION YEN FOR THE YEAR ENDING MARCH 31 - NIKKEI‍​‍​ Source text: Further company coverage: