July 10 (Reuters) - OBJ Ltd:

* OBJ LTD- ANNOUNCE A PROPOSED PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

* OBJ LTD - SHAREHOLDERS TO BE OFFERED ONE NEW SHARE FOR EVERY THREE SHARES HELD

* OBJ LTD- PLACEMENT RAISING UP TO ABOUT $4.5 MILLION BEFORE COSTS

* OBJ- PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL RAISING ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR TECHNOLOGY LICENSING

* OBJ - PLACEMENT AT $0.10 PER SHARE