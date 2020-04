April 20 (Reuters) - OBJ Ltd:

* APPOINTED PAUL PEROS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* CURRENT CEO, JEFFREY EDWARDS, WILL CONTINUE AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

* SECURED LOAN FACILITIES FOR UP TO $2.3 MILLION VIA ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES

* DIRECTORS AND COMPANY SECRETARY OF OBJ HAVE AGREED TO TEMPORARILY FOREGO THEIR RESPECTIVE FEES