March 20 (Reuters) - OBJ Ltd:

* CO, DANNY PAVLOVICH, SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF EXPORT CORPORATION (AUSTRALIA) TO TERMINATE SHARE SALE AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES

* DUE TO CURRENT EXTREME MARKET VOLATILITY GLOBALLY, DIRECTORS UNABLE TO RAISE REQUIRED FUNDS ON AGREED TERMS AND WITHIN TIMEFRAME FOR DEAL