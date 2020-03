BRIEF-Oboya Updates On Covid-19 Impact

March 31 (Reuters) - Oboya Horticulture Industries AB :

* OBOYA’S STATUS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19

* OBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES AB - ON CORONAVIRUS: FULL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 REMAIN DIFFICULT TO FULLY MONITOR, BUT COMPANY SEES A SHARP DECLINE IN DEMAND FROM FLOWER INDUSTRY, WHICH NEGATIVELY AFFECTS OUR DANISH OPERATIONS

* OPERATIONS IN DENMARK HAVE LONG BEEN AFFECTED BY WEAK PROFITABILITY.

* OBOYA HAS DECIDED TO FILE DANISH BUSINESS FOR BANKRUPTCY AND TO DISMISS ALL EMPLOYEES (SEE SEPARATE PRESS RELEASE)

* COMPANY SEES INCREASED DEMAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES ON NORDIC MARKET, FOR CULTIVATION PRODUCTS TO INDUSTRY OF FRUIT AND VEGETABLES.

* IN CHINA, MARKET HAS ALMOST RETURNED TO NORMAL, BUT WE ARE SEEING SOME DECREASE IN DEMAND FOR OUR CHINESE EXPORTS TO EUROPE AND US IN MARCH