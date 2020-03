BRIEF-Observe Medical Provides Business Update Due To Coronavirus

March 19 (Reuters) - Observe Medical ASA:

* OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA: BUSINESS UPDATE IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* COMPANY REPORTS CONTINUED HIGH ACTIVITY LEVEL IN OPERATIONS, AND SEVERAL INITIATIVES IN LAUNCH AND ROLL-OUT OF SIPPI®.

* IS MONITORING ITS VALUE CHAIN CLOSELY AND HAS A COMFORTABLE STOCK SITUATION WITH REGARDS TO SIPPI®

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THIS BUSINESS UPDATE IS BASED ON CURRENT SITUATION AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE AS COVID-19 SITUATION EVOLVES.

* IT IS CURRENTLY TOO EARLY TO ASSESS LONG-TERM EFFECTS OF COVID-19 AND IMPACT ON OBSERVE MEDICAL WITH CERTAINTY.