May 12 (Reuters) - Observe Medical ASA:

* OBSERVE MEDICAL ASA: Q1 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2020 CAME IN AT NOK 32 THOUSAND, AS COMPANY IS STILL IN LAUNCH STAGE

* Q1 COMPANY’S EBITDA WAS NEGATIVE NOK 4.4 MILLION (NEGATIVE NOK 2.7 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER IN 2019)

* EXPERIENCES STRONG CUSTOMER COMMITMENT IN RESUMING SIPPI® IMPLEMENTATION, ONCE SITUATION AT HOSPITALS NORMALIZES