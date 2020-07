July 1 (Reuters) - Obseva SA:

* OBSEVA AND YUYUAN BIOSCIENCE TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCE SUBMISSION OF PRE-IND DOSSIER FOR NOLASIBAN WITH CHINESE NMPA

* YUYUAN HAS SUBMITTED A PRE-IND MEETING REQUEST FOR NOLASIBAN TO CENTER FOR DRUG EVALUATION AT CHINESE NATIONAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS ADMINISTRATION (NMPA) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)