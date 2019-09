Sept 11 (Reuters) - Obseva SA:

* OBSEVA ANNOUNCES NEW COMPOSITION OF ITS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* OBSEVA- EFFECTIVE TODAY, CO’S EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WILL HAVE CEO ERNEST LOUMAYE, CFO TIM ADAMS, ELIZABETH GARNER, JEAN-PIERRE GOTTELAND, WIM SOUVERIJNS

* ELKE BESTEL, BEN TAN, FABIEN DE LADONCHAMPS STEP DOWN FROM EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: