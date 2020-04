April 22 (Reuters) - Obseva SA:

* OBSEVA ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF ABSTRACTS FROM PHASE 2B EDELWEISS TRIAL OF LINZAGOLIX IN ENDOMETRIOSIS

* OBSEVA SA - SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN QUALITY OF LIFE OUTCOMES MAINTAINED OR INCREASED AFTER 52 WEEKS OF TREATMENT WITH LINZAGOLIX

* OBSEVA SA - SMALL, EXPECTED, NON-CLINICALLY RELEVANT INCREASES IN SERUM LIPIDS OBSERVED AT 12 WEEKS GENERALLY STABLE AT 52 WEEKS