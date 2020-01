Jan 15 (Reuters) - OBSEVA SA:

* PHASE 3 LINZAGOLIX TRIALS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ADDITIONAL DATA IN UTERINE FIBROIDS IN Q2:20 WITH FIRST LINZAGOLIX REGULATORY FILING PLANNED FOR LATE 2020

* ENROLLMENT OF LINZAGOLIX US AND EU PHASE 3 TRIALS IN ENDOMETRIOSIS ON TRACK

* PHASE 2 RESULTS OF OBE022 EXPECTED IN 2H:20