Dec 9 (Reuters) - Obseva SA:

* OBSEVA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM UTERINE FIBROIDS PHASE 3 STUDY (PRIMROSE 2) OF LINZAGOLIX

* PHASE 3 TRIAL (PRIMROSE 2) MET PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)