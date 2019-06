June 19 (Reuters) - Obseva SA:

* OBSEVA PROGRESSING TOWARD U.S. PHASE 3 TRIAL FOR NOLASIBAN IN IVF FOLLOWING RECENT FDA MEETING

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES BEGINNING ITS U.S. PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL (IMPLANT 3) IN Q4 OF THIS YEAR OR EARLY 2020

* EXPECT TO SUBMIT IMPLANT 3 TRIAL PROTOCOL WITH AN UPDATED IND IN Q3 OF 2019